Ludhiana | Despite spending crores potholed roads a common sight in old city areas
Potholed roads, especially in the old city areas, continue to take a toll on commuters during the rainy season as the municipal authorities failed to take corrective steps in time.
Despite spending crores on road construction works ahead of the assembly elections, many roads are in a bad shape, increasing the possibility of accidents on waterlogged roads. Accidents have also been reported in Model Town, Dugri, Haibowal, among other areas in the past, but the authorities have failed to pay heed to the issue.
The condition of roads has further deteriorated in Old city Areas, including Chaura Bazar, Daresi, Brown road etc, due to waterlogging and gravels spread on road portions resulting in accidents.
Residents had demanded that the municipal corporation (MC) should learn from its past mistakes and should at least take up the repair work of roads before the monsoon hit the city.
MC’s ‘lackadaisical approach’ towards the safety of residents
One of the residents of Field Ga nj area, Taranjit Singh, said the portion of road outside fire brigade headquarters was dug up last year for installation of sewer lines, but it has not been repaired till date. “Deep potholes make it difficult for two-wheeler commuters to move on the road, especially during waterlogging when the potholes are not visible. The lackadaisical approach of the civic body towards the safety of residents is condemnable,” he added.
Former councillor Parminder Mehta also slammed the authorities. He said the level of road increases after construction work, but the level of manholes is not increased. Due to this, accidents take place after the two-wheelers hit the manhole.
“The MC has failed to learn from its past mistakes and the public has to bear the brunt for the same. The senior officials should move on roads to take stock of the situation and action should be taken against the concerned officials for the harassment caused to the public.” he added.
Meanwhile, MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said roads were being repaired by the MC, but the process was delayed during the rainy season. “Residents can submit their complaints with the civic body officials and repair work would be taken up by the MC,” he said.
-
Ludhiana MC staff crunch gives near-free hand to illegal constructions
Ludhiana The municipal corporation's building branch continues to reel under acute shortage of staff, with only 10 building inspectors deputed to keep a check on the existing 4 lakh buildings as well as upcoming projects. Only one building inspector is deputed in the civic body's Zone C, which comprises eight blocks, while a maximum of three inspectors are deputed in other zones.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Brahmakumaris to take out peace march today
Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a peace march to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) in Lucknow on Saturday. The march will cover areas including Parivartan Chowk, KD Singh Babu Stadium, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, Rajiv Chowk, Lohia Path and will conclude at Women Power Line (1090) intersection.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Grewal flags off e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection of garbage
To improve solid waste management in city, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhaola Grewal flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to door lifting of garbage in different wards of the constituency on Friday. Ten vehicles have been deployed in the constituency in the first phase. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate collection of segregated waste.
-
Two arrested with fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force busted an inter-state gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes and arrested two of its members on Thursday. Fake currency notes worth Rs 3.40 lakh were also recovered from their possession, officials said. Bablu's uncle Achhelal Chaurasia used to bring fake currency notes from gang's kingpin Deepak Mandal in West Bengal. Madan Lal of Pratapgarh and Achhelal went to West Bengal several times and brought fake currency notes worth several lakh.
-
Ludhiana | Divyang students can apply for Pre & Post-Matric Scholarship till Sept 30, Oct 31
Divyang (specially-abled) students can apply for pre-and-post-matric scholarship schemes till September 30 and October 31, respectively. They can apply on www.scholarships.gov.in to avail the benefit . Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the portal was opened on July 20 by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities to facilitate Divyang students to apply for financial aid under these schemes. She directed the officials to create awareness about the schemes among such students.
