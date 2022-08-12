Ludhiana | Despite spending crores potholed roads a common sight in old city areas

Potholed roads, especially in the old city areas, continue to take a toll on commuters during the rainy season as the municipal authorities failed to take corrective steps in time.

Despite spending crores on road construction works ahead of the assembly elections, many roads are in a bad shape, increasing the possibility of accidents on waterlogged roads. Accidents have also been reported in Model Town, Dugri, Haibowal, among other areas in the past, but the authorities have failed to pay heed to the issue.

The condition of roads has further deteriorated in Old city Areas, including Chaura Bazar, Daresi, Brown road etc, due to waterlogging and gravels spread on road portions resulting in accidents.

Residents had demanded that the municipal corporation (MC) should learn from its past mistakes and should at least take up the repair work of roads before the monsoon hit the city.

MC’s ‘lackadaisical approach’ towards the safety of residents

One of the residents of Field Ga nj area, Taranjit Singh, said the portion of road outside fire brigade headquarters was dug up last year for installation of sewer lines, but it has not been repaired till date. “Deep potholes make it difficult for two-wheeler commuters to move on the road, especially during waterlogging when the potholes are not visible. The lackadaisical approach of the civic body towards the safety of residents is condemnable,” he added.

Former councillor Parminder Mehta also slammed the authorities. He said the level of road increases after construction work, but the level of manholes is not increased. Due to this, accidents take place after the two-wheelers hit the manhole.

“The MC has failed to learn from its past mistakes and the public has to bear the brunt for the same. The senior officials should move on roads to take stock of the situation and action should be taken against the concerned officials for the harassment caused to the public.” he added.

Meanwhile, MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said roads were being repaired by the MC, but the process was delayed during the rainy season. “Residents can submit their complaints with the civic body officials and repair work would be taken up by the MC,” he said.