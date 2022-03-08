Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Digital marketing whiz, a beacon for businesses
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Digital marketing whiz, a beacon for businesses

All of 29 years old, Komal Chopra, an IT engineer and digital marketing consultant, has already made a name for herself and is Google’s non-profit marketing immersion advisor
Komal Chopra is Google’s non-profit marketing immersion advisor, and helps entrepreneurs expand their business through digital marketing strategies. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHarsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana

All of 29 years old, Komal Chopra, an IT engineer and digital marketing consultant, has already made a name for herself and is Google's non-profit marketing immersion advisor.

All was not smooth sailing for Chopra, who lost her grandmother Bimla Chopra in 2012 and mother Sunita Chopra in 2016. Despite suffering these personal setbacks, Komal poured all her energy into excelling at work.

In her current role, Chopra helps entrepreneurs expand their business through digital marketing strategies. She also conducts training sessions for chief executive officers (CEOs), and managers of companies to brush up their digital marketing skills.

Chopra, who was member of the 2021 Global Online Marketing Academic Challenge (GOMAC) judging panel, said, “After completing my schooling in 2010, I pursued bachelors of science in information technology. I also started interning at an IT firm, as I knew that it would not be possible to follow my dreams without getting first-hand knowledge. Initially, my parents were concerned and would to tell me that girls should focus on household work. They were also concerned about my security, as I had to move across states for training and training sessions ran till 11pm. When I remained adamant, I got my family’s support as well.”

A postgraduate in computer applications, the marketing whiz is pursuing her MBA. Chopra stated that as she remained adamant, she gained the support of her family.

Embarking on a new journey at Aadvi Business Structures (limited liability partnership) in December 2020, Chopra said that she had visited several states and countries. “My only focus is expansion by empowering others, as there is a lot of scope in digital marketing nowadays.” A member of different industrial associations, including the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), Chopra has also been holding training sessions for industrialists.

“I always wanted to contribute to my family and society. I want others, especially women, to be empowered by knowledge and contribute to society. Many of my trainees are now settled abroad and are helping others expand their business digitally,” said Chopra.

