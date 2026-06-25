Ludhiana: Dismissed cop among 3 held for bid to grab rented SUV, 1 escapes later

A dismissed Punjab Police constable, along with two men, has been arrested for allegedly trying to grab a rented SUV after tampering with its identity and disabling its tracking system, the division number 5 police said on Wednesday. One of them managed to escape hours later when he was taken to the civil hospital for a medical examination, officials said.

Two pistols and 12 cartridges have been seized, say police (HT File)

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The accused — Vikas (dismissed cop) and Parvinder Singh, both residents of Ferozepur, and Vipan of Sant Nagar — were arrested near the Ludhiana bus stand while travelling in the SUV. Police officials recovered a .32-bore pistol with six cartridges and a .32-bore revolver loaded with six cartridges from their possession. Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Sarabjit Singh Cheema said the SUV belonged to a car rental company. Around 10 days ago, a Chandigarh resident, Gurdev Singh, had rented the vehicle for ₹6,000 per day. Later, the accused allegedly took the SUV from Gurdev after paying ₹5.5 lakh as security, but had no intention of returning it.

The police revealed that the trio changed the SUV’s registration plate and removed several hidden GPS trackers. However, one tracker remained active, helping the rental company trace the vehicle’s movement. Suspicion grew when Gurdev claimed the SUV was with him, while live tracking showed it elsewhere.

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{{^usCountry}} Alerted by the company, the Ludhiana police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the accused. ACP Cheema said that Vikas had earlier been dismissed from service in connection with a criminal case. Police suspect the trio had planned to permanently grab the luxury SUV and are now probing the source of the illegal firearms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alerted by the company, the Ludhiana police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the accused. ACP Cheema said that Vikas had earlier been dismissed from service in connection with a criminal case. Police suspect the trio had planned to permanently grab the luxury SUV and are now probing the source of the illegal firearms. {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered under Sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act.

Later, Vipan escaped from custody during a medical examination at the civil hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Inspector Hamraj Singh, SHO at division number 5 police station, confirmed the escape and said a separate case is being registered at division number 2 police station. Police teams have launched a search to trace him.

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