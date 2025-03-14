Menu Explore
Ludhiana District Cricket Association to conduct trials for U-23 (Men)

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana:
Mar 14, 2025 05:56 AM IST

LDCA will hold free U-23 cricket trials on March 14, 1 PM at GRD Premises for players born after Sept 1, 2002, for the 2025-26 championship.

Ludhiana district cricket association (LDCA), an affiliated unit of the Punjab cricket association (PCA), is set to conduct trials for the U-23 (Men) category to select players for the upcoming Punjab state inter-district U-23 Men’s championship (2025-26 season). The trials will be held, free of cost, on March 14, at 1:00 PM at GRD Premises, Hambran Road.

Those born on or after September 1, 2002 will be eligible to take part in the trials (HT Photo)
Those born on or after September 1, 2002 will be eligible to take part in the trials. Players who perform well in the trials will be registered with the district cricket association centre run by LDCA.

