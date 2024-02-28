Ludhiana: DMCH principal Dr. Sandeep Puri steps down from post

Dr. Sandeep Puri, principal of Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH), has stepped down from his position, hospital authorities said on Wednesday. Dr. Puri intends to pursue his clinical practice independently following his departure from the institution. (HT)

The decision is effective from February 29, according to a press release issued by the hospital on Wednesday.

The development stems from a shift in policy initiated by the DMCH management since January 1, prohibiting doctors from engaging in private practice while employed.

Dr. Puri intends to pursue his clinical practice independently following his departure from the institution on Thursday, the statement said.

Due to the policy change, eight other doctors from the institution tendered their resignation last month. These doctors include Dr. Dinesh Gupta, head of medicine, Dr. Ranjiv Mahajan, head of psychiatry, Dr. Sumeet Chopra, head of ophthalmology, Dr. Rajinder Bansal, professor of neurology, Dr. Vikas, specializing in rheumatology, Dr. Saurabh, specialising in endocrinology, Dr. Sahil Chopra, professor of ophthalmology, and Dr. Amit Berry, professor of medicine, the statement said.

Dr. Puri has been at the helm of the institution since December 1, 2014. With a tenure stretching back to 1992, he has been an integral part of the faculty at DMCH. Prior to assuming the role of principal, Dr. Puri served in various capacities, including professor & head of medicine (for 9 years), medical superintendent (for 14 years), and vice principal (for 1 year) in the institution.

Dr. Puri holds the distinction of being the first alumnus of DMC to serve as principal for a tenure spanning 9 years and 3 months.

Furthermore, Dr. Puri has made significant contributions in administrative capacities, elevating patient care standards, enhancing medical education, and fostering research endeavours. His involvement in various positions within the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, including dean of the faculty of medical sciences, underscores his commitment to medical education and academia.

Under Dr. Puri’s leadership, DMCH has consistently ranked among the top 20 medical colleges in India and has been recognised as the premier private medical college in North India. His tenure witnessed an expansion of MBBS seats to 100 and the addition of 37 seats across various postgraduate and DM courses.

Dr Puri confirmed the development. He stated that Dayanand Medical College and Hospital has made changes in the policy and he was not comfortable with the changes, so he decided to step down.

On being asked about future plans, Dr Puri said that he has been working for the past 42 years and worked for 13 hours daily. He would like to relax for some days and will decide later about future plans.