Ludhiana: DNA test recommended in Ladhowal bypass mishap as 1 victim unrecognisable

A day after the horrific accident at Ladhowal bypass that claimed the lives of five young friends, a team of doctors has recommended a DNA profiling to confirm the identity of one of the victims whose face was damaged beyond recognition. The mishap impact, investigators said, was so severe that the bodies were dismembered after the car hit the flyover’s side railing. A forensic team also investigated at the spot and suggested that the victims hit the railing with force after the overspeeding car hit the road divider, which severed the body parts. The mishap impact had left a few bodies dismembered. (HT Photo)

A three-member medical board at the Ludhiana civil hospital conducted the postmortem examination on Tuesday. The doctors said the injuries reflected the unimaginable force with which the speeding Hyundai Verna crashed before overturning near the toll plaza on Sunday night.

Among the victims, the condition of 20-year-old Jashanpreet Kaur’s body was the most shocking. Her head had been severed, and her face was completely unrecognisable. The board advised a DNA test to confirm her identity. Her friend Arshpreet Kaur also suffered catastrophic injuries—her body split into two from the stomach, along with a fatal head wound.

The autopsy of the three male victims also revealed brutal impact injuries. Simranjit Singh had deep injuries to his stomach, head and neck. Satpal Singh had suffered a head injury and a fracture in his right foot. Virpal Singh, also known as Veeru, had fractures in his rib cage along with head injuries.

The medical board that carried out the autopsy included Dr Vishaldeep Chopra, Dr Sumenta Narula and Dr Harpreet Singh.

As the bodies of the three Jagraon residents returned home, a pall of grief descended on Jagraon. Heartbroken relatives and neighbours gathered for the last rites, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

The ill-fated group—three from Jagraon and two from Moga—had been travelling together on Sunday night when their speeding car lost control, rammed into the divider and overturned. Two of them fell off the flyover, and all five died on the spot.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Kanwalpreet Singh said dismemberment in a mishap called for a forensic investigation. The team visited and found some evidence. It is suggested that the mishap occurred due to overspeeding. The police also found beer bottles from the car.

The ADCP confirmed that the police have preserved the DNA of Jashanpreet Kaur for confirmation of her identity, as her face was damaged.