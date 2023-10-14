Ludhiana doctor gets Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Oration Award

Dr Dinesh Badyal, vice principal (medical education) at Christian Medical College, has received the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Oration Award from King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, on Friday.

Dr Dinesh Badyal (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The award was delivered as part of the commemoration of birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India, fondly known as the “people’s president.”

Badyal’s oration topic, “Igniting minds in new competency-based medical curriculum: challenges and way forward,” drew inspiration from Kalam’s famous book, “Ignited minds: Unleashing the power within India.”

As a member of the reconciliation board of the former Medical Council of India and as member of the National Curriculum Committee of the National Medical Commission (NMC), Dr Badyal played a role in the development of new competency-based MBBS and MD medical curricula in India. His work encompassed faculty training for teaching, learning, and assessment, professionalism and ethics, curriculum development, low-resource-intensive simulations in South East Asia, and competency-based curriculum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Badyal is actively involved in international and national medical education, research programmes, and pharmacology initiatives. He has a record of over 150 published papers, three authored books, and contributions to chapters in various other publications.

Dr Badyal emphasised that the new initiatives in medical curriculum exemplify the potential of India’s vast community of medical teachers, and these initiatives are tailored to benefit medical colleges in the country. He has played a pivotal role in training thousands of medical teachers in India and other countries, serving as the program director of CMCL-FAIMER Regional Institute, convener of NMC nodal centre for faculty development, and national convener for NMC’s advanced course in medical education.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!