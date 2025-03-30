Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Drainage dispute turns violent in Machhiwara, woman’s finger severed, five arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 30, 2025 05:32 AM IST

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Kumar, the incident began as a verbal dispute over a drainage channel in front of Anita Kumari’s house

A dispute over drainage in Balibeg Basti in Machhiwara turned into a violent clash between neighbours, leaving a woman seriously injured. In the altercation, the victim, Anita Kumari, had one of her fingers severed and suffered multiple injuries. The police have registered a case against eight people and arrested five of them on Saturday.

Following the assault, the accused fled the scene, and neighbours rushed the injured Anita to the hospital. (HT Photo for representation)

The arrested accused are Navlesh, Mitlesh, Aklesh, Sunita Devi and Asha. While Karan, Ajay, and their one relative are on the run.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Kumar, the incident began as a verbal dispute over a drainage channel in front of Anita Kumari’s house. The victim alleged that her neighbour, Navlesh, along with his family members, repeatedly blocked the water flow, leading to tensions. Though locals initially intervened to defuse the situation, the spat turned violent on Saturday night.

Anita stated in her complaint that at around 10pm, a group of accused, including Ajay and the son-in-law of Suresh Chaudhary, began striking the walls of her house with sticks. When her brother, Jogi, stepped outside, the accused allegedly dragged him into the street and began beating him.

As Anita attempted to intervene, two women, Sunita Devi and Asha, reportedly threw chili powder into her eyes. In the ensuing scuffle, Mitlesh Chaudhary allegedly attacked her with a sharp object. In an attempt to defend herself, she raised her hand, resulting in the weapon severing one of her fingers and injuring two others.

Following the assault, the accused fled the scene, and neighbours rushed the injured Anita to the hospital.

ASI Sanjeev Kumar confirmed that an FIR under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 109 (attempt to murder), 191 (3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon or with anything which, used as a weapon of offence) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of BNS has been lodged against the accused.

