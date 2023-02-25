Ludhiana: Drug smuggling gang busted, 4 held with 22kg cannabis

The Focal point police have arrested four men for alleged drug peddling and recovered 22kg cannabis from their possession.

The four accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the accused used to smuggle drugs from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manish Kumar, Pardeep Kumar of Samrat Colony of Giaspura, Rahul of New Moti Nagar and Sunny Kumar of Hargobind Nagar.

The police have also seized Pardeep’s car, in which the accused used to smuggle the contraband. Manish Kumar is the kingpin of the gang.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at focal point police station, arrested the accused from a checkpoint established in the Focal Point area. When frisked, 22kg cannabis was recovered from the car.

Sidhu said that during the interrogation, the police found that Rahul and Sunny would smuggle cannabis from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh by train for Manish, who used to pick them from the railway station in the car. Later, they would sell the drugs among the addicts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Brar said that the accused would purchase cannabis for ₹3,500 per kg from Bareilly and would sell it in Ludhiana ranging between ₹ 9,000 and ₹10,000 per kg.

Manish used to give ₹2,000 per kg each to his aides as commission, while he used to keep rest of the profit, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 20, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at police station Focal Point.

The Inspector said that Rahul is already facing trial in five cases, including snatching and drug peddling.