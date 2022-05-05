Ludhiana | DSP’s visit sends railway police into a tizzy

Government Railway Police personnel were spotted painting walls, and scrubbing floors in the wake of GRP deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Amritsar) Surinder Kumar’s scheduled inspection at the local police station on Wednesday.

A cleanliness drive was initiated and a fresh lick of paint was applied to the parade area, minutes before the DSP arrived to inspect the local railway police station’s records.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said the GRP staff were thrown in a tizzy when they learnt that the DSP who was scheduled to arrive at 1pm would be arriving much sooner. “As soon as we learnt of the DSP’s early arrival, the police personnel were sent to tidy themselves up, and cleanliness operations were expedited,” he said, adding,”Our paperwork was up-to-date, therefore we were not worried about the inspection.”

Kumar reached the Ludhiana station at 11.40am, and took salute of the parade that included 20 GRP personnel. Meticulously dressed personnel were issued certificates of appreciation,while a few staffers were reprimanded as their uniforms were not up to the mark.

The DSP and with his staff checked the crime data available with the GRP and a few documents were collected for audit. Meanwhile, Ludhiana DSP Balram Rana was inspecting the GRP’s Amritsar railway station.