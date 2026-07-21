Ludhiana: Dumping garbage in open to invite challan

Mayor Inderjit Kaur, who inspected different Haibowal areas, on Monday said the civic body would soon launch a campaign under which people dumping garbage in the open would be issued challans. She urged people to stop throwing garbage in the open. Mayor Inderjit Kaur took stock of the situation and checked the attendance of the sweeping staff. (HT Photo)

This was her surprise inspection under ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ for the second consecutive day during which she directed sanitation workers to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the area.

She took stock of the situation and checked the attendance of the sweeping staff.

A few saplings were planted and residents were encouraged to take up plantation drives in their neighbourhood.

The mayor said strict directions have been issued to the concerned officials/staff that no laxity would be tolerated in terms of cleanliness and strict departmental action would be taken if any anomalies are reported on the ground.

The mayor further appealed to the residents to make use of the monsoon helpline number (90867-91867) launched by the civic body to submit complaints if they see garbage dumped in their surrounding areas.

MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon, councillor Golu Bajwa, health officer Dr Vipal Malhotra, LA Gaurav Bagga among others were present during the inspection.

In another event, the mayor launched a special camp for registering the employees of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) under the state government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana. While launching the camp at the Suvidha Kendra of MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Monday, she said a large number of residents have already availed the benefits of the scheme wherein free and cashless medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh is provided to a family. These special camps will help the civic body employees and their families in availing the benefits, she said. She said that more services would be made available for the civic body employees.