Ludhiana e-bus project likely to begin from Hambran Road in August

City’s much-awaited electric bus project is finally moving towards implementation and officials claim the service is likely to start from Hambran Road depot in August, bringing hope of a more affordable and reliable public transport system for the residents. Non-functional city bus service buses dumped in a yard on Hambran Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The project is being implemented under the Prime Minister E-bus Sewa scheme.With traffic congestion increasing and public transport options remaining limited, many people currently depend on auto-rickshaws and other private modes of transport which can often be expensive.Sham Lal Gupta, superintendent engineer said that under this project 100 electric midi-buses will be introduced, out of which 70 buses will operate from Ghora Road depot and 30 from Hambran Road depot. The project is being funded by the government of India with around ₹2.33 crore being spent on developing infrastructure at the Ghora Road depot and ₹5.87 crore at the Hambran Road depot. Ludhiana is one of the five Punjab cities selected under the scheme, along with Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Mohali.

Gupta stated that the buses will run on seven identified routes connecting key residential areas, villages and major city corridors. These include Elysian Tower to Tajpur Village, Ludhiana Zoo to Dhandari Kalan-Giaspura, Hambran Bus Depot to Sahnewal, Eyali Octroi to Dana Mandi Road, Chuharpur to Meharban, Hambran Bus Depot to Mangli Octroi and Jodhewal Basti Chowk on Rahon Road to Dhandran. The routes have been planned to improve connectivity across different parts of the city and provide residents with a reliable public transport option.

He added that work at the Hambran Road depot including charging infrastructure and other facilities required for the electric buses is expected to be completed soon. However, work at the Ghora Road depot has been slower due to encroachments and parked private vehicles at the site. While the area has now been cleared officials indicated that the project there may take a one or two months to finish. With around 30 passengers travelling in a single, authorities hope that the service will encourage more people to opt for public transport instead of private vehicles.

This project also marks a fresh attempt to bring back public bus transport in Ludhiana. As the city bus service which was launched in 2011 and remained operational till 2024 due to increasing traffic congestion made it difficult for the large buses to move smoothly on city roads and affected their efficiency.