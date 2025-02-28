Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Edu dept to honour top 5 primary schools in district

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 28, 2025 11:50 PM IST

District education office (Elementary) Ravinder Kaur saidthe programme is not just about rewarding top-performing schools but also about fostering growth across all institutions

District education office (Elementary) Ravinder Kaur has introduced a special recognition programme to identify and honour the five best-performing primary schools for their exceptional achievements. Aimed at improving education standards, the initiative seeks to reward excellence while helping schools assess and enhance their overall development.

The selection process will assess schools based on infrastructure improvements, academics, enrolment growth, co-curricular participation, sports success, innovative teaching and annual event organisation. (HT Photo)
The selection process will assess schools based on infrastructure improvements, academics, enrolment growth, co-curricular participation, sports success, innovative teaching and annual event organisation. (HT Photo)

Through this initiative, the district hopes to encourage healthy competition among schools and drive improvements in infrastructure, academics and extracurricular activities.

Kaur said that the programme is not just about rewarding top-performing schools but also about fostering growth across all institutions. “This step is being taken to encourage schools to strive for excellence while addressing their shortcomings,” she added.

To ensure a fair selection process, all block primary education officers (BPEOs) have been directed to nominate at least two schools from each of the district’s 19 blocks. The selected schools will present their achievements on March 3 at the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) office, where a thorough assessment will determine the five best-performing schools for special recognition.

The evaluation criteria, finalised on Thursday, incorporate both state and district-level standards. Kaur said that the state government has already shortlisted five schools for recognition and their physical evaluation is underway. To maintain a consistent approach, the district has integrated state parameters while adding its own benchmarks.

The selection process will consider various aspects of school performance, including improvements in infrastructure, academic achievements, student enrollment growth, participation in co-curricular activities, success in sports, innovative teaching practices, and organisation of annual functions.

“By rewarding excellence, the district aims to create a culture of continuous growth and innovation in schools,” Kaur said.

