Ludhiana | Education dept warns government teachers of action if they exceed ex-India leave

Taking a serious note of government teachers exceeding their ex-India or other leaves than the permitted period, the Punjab education department has once again warned them of strict departmental action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent order dated July 11, the office of director, education department, has asked all district education officers (DEOs) in the state to report or inform immediately about the employees who exceed their granted leaves to the head office in SAS Nagar.

“In case of a delay by DEOs or school heads to report such employees, stern disciplinary action will be taken against them,” read the order of the director office.

‘Book tickets only if leave approved’

State education department has also directed the employees not to book the tickets for abroad before the approval of their leave applications.

Moreover, the DEOs have been asked to send the file of the employees for approval only after submitting all the required documents pertaining to their leave.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In case of incomplete documents, the files are returned by the head office or the pleas are rejected, wasting the time of the department and the employees, and thus, the files should only be forwarded to the head office after submitting complete documents,” the director added.

Notably, in a previous such order issued last month, the Punjab education department had asked its employees, including government teachers, to avoid taking leaves for foreign tours when classes are ongoing and only take such vacations during summer and winter holidays.

The order, which was issued on June 21 by the office of director education department, senior secondary, Punjab (Coordination branch), came after the department received over 3,000 pleas from its employees seeking leaves for foreign tours in the coming months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}