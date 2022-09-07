Ludhiana | Education minister pays surprise visit to PAU School

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains paid a surprise visit at Government Senior Secondary School PAU on Wednesday.

The staff of school was taken by surprise after Bains reached school around 10:45 am.

According to the sources, Bains directly reached the office of principal who was out for some official duty but eventually was called back to school. He, along with the school staff, monitored the functioning of school and interacted with students.

The minister welcomed the suggestions of students and teachers pertaining to raising the education standards in schools. The minister further assured the school authorities of providing ample staff and school building as per the enrolment.

Bains stayed on the campus till 2:30 pm and interacted with students of both morning and evening batches.

A teacher, on the condition of anonymity, said Bains was impressed with the teaching standards, cleanliness and knowledge of students and teachers.

“We were shocked to see the minister in school as we had no idea of his visit, but he had all praises for school,” said a teacher.

Notably, after being given charge of schools’ education, the minister is continuously conducting surprise checkings in the state.