Ludhiana: Eight arrested for gambling at hotel room; owner, manager flee

The Division Number 1 police have arrested eight persons from a hotel room where a gambling party was organised by the owner and manager of the hotel, who managed to escape from the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were betting on card games in a room of the hotel near Clock Tower, police said on Thursday. The cops have recovered ₹21,130 and 52 cards from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Shamu and Nandu of Chhabra Colony; Sonu Kumar of Pakhowal Road; Bablu of Jhande village, Sukhjit Singh, Jagjit Singh and Navedan of Phullanwal, and Parveen of Basant Avenue.

All the accused are traders, the police said.

Owner of the hotel, Daman, and the manager have managed to escape.

ASI Dharamvir Singh, who conducted the raid, said the police had received a tip-off about the gambling.

“We received inputs that the hotel owner and manager had organised a gambling party in a hotel room and they were betting on card games,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 1 police station. A hunt is on to trace and nab the hotel owner and manager, he added.