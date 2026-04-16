Ludhiana: Eight arrested with 4kg opium, 44kg poppy husk in Khanna

Khanna police have busted a drug supply racket and arrested eight accused after 4kg opium and 44kg poppy husk were seized from their possession.

A case has been registered at Sadar Khanna police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. (HT File)

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Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the operation was carried out during routine checking by a CIA Khanna team near Sai Mandir. During the naka, a tractor-trolley coming from the Amloh side aroused suspicion. When signalled to stop, the driver attempted to flee, but the police intercepted the vehicle after setting up a barricade.

Four occupants were initially apprehended and identified as Arshpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh of Poonia village, Gurdeep Singh of Ranwan village, and Gurvinder Singh of Rajgarh village. A search of the trolley led to the recovery of the contraband concealed inside.

The SSP said that during interrogation, two more accused — Rohit alias RP of Machhiwara and Balwant Singh, alias Sunny, ofGarhi Tarkhana village — were nominated for allegedly procuring the narcotics from Madhya Pradesh and transporting them in a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation led to the arrest of Karnail Singh of village Mandcharodi and Amarjit Singh of village Mithewal in Machhiwara, who were allegedly part of the local distribution network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation led to the arrest of Karnail Singh of village Mandcharodi and Amarjit Singh of village Mithewal in Machhiwara, who were allegedly part of the local distribution network. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police have also seized two tractors, two trolleys, a reaper machine and a Mahindra Scorpio SUV allegedly used in the smuggling operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have also seized two tractors, two trolleys, a reaper machine and a Mahindra Scorpio SUV allegedly used in the smuggling operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered at Sadar Khanna police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered at Sadar Khanna police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the racket, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the racket, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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