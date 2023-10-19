Ludhiana: Eight booked for forging documents to sell property

The Division Number 8 police booked eight persons for allegedly cheating and forging documents of the revenue department to sell a prime property located at Ghumar Mandi. Eight booked for forging documents to sell property in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

The FIR has been lodged after an 8-year-long inquiry.

The accused, who are related to the complainant, have been identified as Kashmiri Lal, his brother Badri Prasad, and other family members Munni, Soni, Vidya alias Baguli Devi, Somnath, Suresh, and Veeru - all residents of Ghumar Mandi Chowk. The case has been registered on the complaint of Vinod Kumar from Sarai Mohalla in Amritsar.

According to the complainant, Vinod Kumar, his maternal grandfather, Tek Chand, owned a 250 square yard property at Ghumar Mandi Chowk. After his grandfather’s demise in 1979, the property’s ownership was divided among all his children. Vinod’s mother, Chandravati, held one-seventh share of the property. However, after her death on September 9, 1995, the accused allegedly conspired to grab the property.

He alleged that the accused forged documents of the revenue department to transfer the property’s ownership solely into their names, removing his mother’s name from it. Subsequently, they managed to sell the property using forged documents without his knowledge.

Vinod lodged a complaint with police on May 3, 2015. Following an enquiry, it was found that the accused had forged revenue records and entries, obtaining illegal mutation of property sanctions in their favour.

Assistant sub-inspector Satnam Singh from Division Number 8 police station said, “Based on the inquiry’s findings, a case has been registered against the accused under a sections 420(cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc,) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Division number 8 police station.

