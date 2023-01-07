Ludhiana: Elderly man dies of cardiac arrest after spat with neighbours

An elderly man died of a cardiac arrest after a verbal spat with his neighbours at Mata Rani road in Shimlapuri on Thursday.

A case of culpable homicide has been lodged against Nirmal Singh and Avtar Chand based on the statement of Sukhwinder Singh, the son of the victim Manjit Singh, 67.

Sukhwinder said that the accused had an old rivalry with his family. On Thursday, the accused duo started chopping a fully grown neem tree outside their home, to which his father was emotionally attached.

When Manjit asked them to stop, they started abusing him, after which he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed. He rushed his father to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

ASI Jaswinder Singh, investigating officer, said that Sukhwinder told them that the neighbours were aware of his father’s attachment to the tree and his health ailments.

The ASI added that a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

