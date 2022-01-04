Ludhiana: Elderly woman assaulted during robbery

Ludhiana Two individuals on Monday morning assaulted and held a 60-year-old woman captive in her Rani Bagh residence in Mundian Khurd, before robbing her of ₹36,000 cash, jewellery and a mobile phone.

The incident came to light in the afternoon, with the victim managing to establish contact with the neighbours.

The victim, Harcharan Kaur, had been living alone in her house following the death of her husband six months ago, her daughter Jaspreet Kaur said.

Narrating the ordeal, she said two masked men assaulted her while she was out to fetch milk in the morning. The victim added that one of the men punched her on her face and dragged her into the house, where they restrained her with wire and locked her up in a room.

“When I gathered some consciousness, the robbers had already left the house. I managed to open the door and crawled to the main gate of the house. The neighbours noticed and rescued me,”she added.

“The robbers have robbed ₹36,000 in cash, jewellery and mobile phone from the house. The robbers had an idea where I had kept the cash and jewellery,”she added.

The Jamalpur police have initiated investigation into the incident and are going through CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dalbir Singh, in-charge of the Mundian police post, said the police reached the spot immediately after being informed about the incident. The police suspect some acquaintance was behind the robbery. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused.