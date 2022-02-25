Ludhiana: Elderly woman loses handbag to snatcher
A scooter-borne miscreant snatched the handbag from an elderly woman in Kailash Nagar of Basti Jodhewal on Friday. The accused has been captured in the CCTVs installed nearby.
Veena Rani, 65, of New Nanda Nagar, told the police that she had gone to Kakowal road to see her niece. At 2.30pm, when she was returning home, a scooter-borne man snatched her handbag and escaped. She said the handbag contained ₹5,000, her mobile phone and some medicines.
Basti Jodhewal SHO Vijay Kumar said the police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.
