Ludhiana | Employees’ union submits memo with MC chief, demand regularisation of contractual staff

Decrying long pending demand of regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union - Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday.

The employees said the previous Congress government had also issued a notification to regularise around 2,800 employees in December last year, but the notification has not been implemented.

They stated the process got delayed due to assembly elections in the state and the MC should now regularise the employees working in different branches, including sweepers, sewermen, drivers etc.

The other demands of the employees’ union included payment of pending EPF installments of employees between 2014 to 2018, status of ‘Safai Sainik’ for sweepers and sewermen as they performed their duties regularly even during the lockdown period in the past etc.

Chairperson of the union, Ashwani Sahota, said earlier a memorandum was also submitted with mayor Balkar Sandhu and AAP MLAs in the city. The state government has also approved a resolution to regularise the employees recently and all the formalities are now complete, he added.

Meeting scheduled on April 27

Listening to the woes of the employees, MC commissioner Sabharwal has fixed a meeting with the employees’ union on April 27 to take up the issues which can be resolved at the local level. The other issues will be taken up at the state level, Sabharwal said.