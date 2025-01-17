Ludhiana: Empowering local entrepreneurs, PAU hands over mango drink tech to bizwoman

To promote local entrepreneurship, the department of food science and technology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) transferred the innovative technology for preparing carbonated mango beverage to a local woman entrepreneur on Friday. PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal and director of research Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt commended the scientists’ efforts to promote an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Punjab. (HT File)

Principal scientist Poonam said the technology will provide hands-on training to Rajani Gupta of Om Food Products (Arooj) for preparing “aam panna” using raw mangoes.

Poonam highlighted the benefits of carbonated fruit juice beverages, emphasising their superior nutritional quality, delightful taste and thirst-quenching effervescence. She noted that this technology enhances fruit consumption and offers a healthy alternative to synthetic beverages, often high in calories and sugar with negligible nutritional value. The carbonated “aam panna” is rich in carotenoid and ascorbic acid, making it a hygienic and health-focused product for consumers.

The department head Savita Sharma extended her warm wishes to Gupta for her entrepreneurial journey and future success in the food industry.

Agri varsity trains farmers on organic farming

The organic farmers’ club at PAU organised a training camp at the skill development centre to educate farmers on the principles and practices of organic farming on Friday.

The club coordinator Tejinder Singh Riar shared that the camp witnessed the participation of around 65 farmers, who learned about organic and natural farming techniques from PAU’s organic farming experts.

Ludhiana chief agriculture officer Gurdeep Singh highlighted the Punjab government’s schemes for promoting organic farming and emphasised the growing demand for organic products. He encouraged more farmers to adopt organic methods, citing the economic benefits and increased profitability of organic produce in today’s markets.

Processing expert Gurveer Kaur demonstrated the techniques for processing pulses using small-scale machines, enabling farmers to add value to their produce. Organic Farming School director Sohan Singh Walia discussed the benefits of using organic methods for fencing farms and explained their advantages.

Progressive organic farmer Upkar Singh shared his experiences and inspired others to embrace organic farming practices.