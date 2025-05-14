Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Ensure timely release of salaries, MC officials told

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 14, 2025 08:50 AM IST

The mayor and others said that the officials concerned were directed to ensure completion of documentation for releasing the salaries of the staff by the end of every month

The drawing and disbursing officers and salary clerks of various branches in the municipal corporation’s (MC) zone A office were on Tuesday warned to ensure that there is no delay in release of salaries. During a meeting, mayor Inderjit Kaur, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar and deputy mayor Prince Johar said stern action would be taken against the errants in case of any delay.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur among other officials during a meeting in MC’s zone A office on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Mayor Inderjit Kaur among other officials during a meeting in MC's zone A office on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The mayor and others said that the officials concerned were directed to ensure completion of documentation for releasing the salaries of the staff by the end of every month. Similarly, the DCFA has also been directed to release the salaries of the employees at the earliest every month.

According to the mayor, the salary clerks were directed to ensure their presence in their respective offices so that the employees do not face any trouble in getting their work done. Deliberations are also being held to streamline the working of the clerical staff dealing with the salaries.

The mayor, the senior deputy mayor and the deputy mayor stated that the civic body employees had been working tirelessly for the betterment of the city. “Efforts are being made to ensure that they get their salaries on time. Many other steps are also being taken for the betterment of the employees,” they added.

