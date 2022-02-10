Ludhiana | EPFO to hold pension court

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ludhiana, will hold pension court on Thursday to address and resolve pension-related issues. The pension court is held on the 10th of each month. Officials in the department appealed to pensioners to share their grievances two days prior to the scheduled date of the court on the Whatsapp number 7719642517. Complaints can also be shared at ro.ldh@epfindia.gov.in. HTC

