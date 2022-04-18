Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Ex-cop’s son almost loses hand in brutal attack with swords

The victim’s father, Nirmaljit Singh, a former cop who was dismissed from service, said, “Rai had taken my son with him to the Sarabha Nagar Main Market in Ludhiana. When they were close to DAV Public School, the accused, who were in a jeep, intercepted them. They started vandalising the car, and when my son and his friend alighted from the vehicle, they attacked them with swords and rods “
“When one of the accused attempted to slash Amritpal’s head with a sword in Ludhiana, he blocked the attack with his hand, which was almost chopped off near the wrist,” victim’s father said. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The 21-year-old son of a dismissed police personnel was brutally assaulted with swords and rods in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar near DAV Public School on Friday.

The victim, Amritpal Singh, 21, was attacked by a group of seven men, and his car was also vandalised. His friend, Surkhab Rai, 22, who was with him at the time, suffered minor injuries. A case has been registered against Kunwarvir Singh, Tejvir Singh, Nawab Bajwa of Bahadurke village and Watsal Aggar, and their three aides are yet to be identified.

The victim’s father, Nirmaljit Singh, a former cop who was dismissed from service, said, “Rai had taken my son with him to the Sarabha Nagar Main Market. When they were close to DAV Public School, the accused, who were in a jeep, intercepted them. They started vandalising the car, and when my son and his friend alighted from the vehicle, they attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.”

“When one of the accused attempted to slash Amritpal’s head with a sword, he blocked the attack with his hand, which was almost chopped off near the wrist.He suffered multiple injuries as the accused kept assaulting him, while Rai suffered minor injuries. While fleeing the accused also stole Amritpal’s mobile phone, which was in the car,” the victim’s father said.

“According to Amritpal, when they left the house Rai was arguing with one of the accused on the phone.However, he was unaware of the cause of the argument. Minutes after they left the house, the accused assaulted them,” he said, adding, “Either Rai had a rivalry with the accused, or he was involved in a conspiracy to kill my son. If Rai was their target, then why would the accuse injure Amritpal, and not Rai.”

Assistant sub-inspector Santokh Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are trying to trace the accused.

