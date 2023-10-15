Ludhiana: Ex-sarpanch’s house vandalised by 25 people, FIR filed

At least 25 people attacked the house of a former sarpanch, vandalised the main gate due to an old rivalry in Fatehgarh Gujjran village, police said on Sunday. A hunt is on for the arrest of accused. (HT PHOTO)

The accused fled from the spot after threatening him when the former sarpanch, Surinder Kumar, called the police. The accused also opened fire in the air.

The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, Gurdial Singh, Harpreet Singh, Satpal Singh, Sandeep Singh, Ravi, Sohan Lal, Lakhwinder Singh, Sethi, Pippal Singh, Pippal’s wife Shamo, Darshan Lal, his son Ashu, Surinder Kumar, his son Tashu - all residents of Fatehgarh Gujjran. Ten of their aides are yet to be identified.

The complainant said that the accused came to his house at around 10.15 pm and started abusing him. When he came to the roof to see what was happening, the accused, laced with sharp edged weapons, started pelting stones at the house.

Kumar alleged that one of the accused, Lakhwinder, fired at least 3 bullets in the air. The accused kept on hitting the gate with sharp-edged weapons and damaged it. Meanwhile, he filed a complaint at the police control room. Before the police could reach there, the accused managed to escape.

Inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal, SHO at Ladhowal police station, said that during the victim’s tenure as a sarpanch, Lakwinder had filed several complaints against him. Kumar had also pursued complaints against Lakhwinder. Some of their complaints are subjudice.

The Inspector added that hours before the incident, the victim had indulged in a verbal spat with the accused. Later, the accused attacked his house.

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

