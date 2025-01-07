Ludhiana: Expect more showers this week

Light rains lashed the city on Monday midnight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers later this week. The IMD has predicted a fresh Western Disturbance later this week. Ludhiana witnessed dense fog on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 10 to 12. Under its influence, light rainfall is likely over northwest India on January 10,” read the IMD bulletin.

According to Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology at Punjab Agricultural University, January usually receives 28 mm rainfall. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for January 9 and 10 which is for very dense fog, followed by a yellow alert (for dense fog). “Very dense fog condition is very likely to prevail during night and early morning hours in some parts of Punjab,” said the IMD forecast