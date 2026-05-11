Ludhiana: Expect thunderstorms, lightning on May 12: IMD

After a week of calm weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Ludhiana on May 11, warning residents of thunderstorms and lightning activity across the district. The sudden weather shift comes a day after the city remained under a yellow alert on Sunday, when the department predicted thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall at isolated places.

Ludhiana has recorded only 28.8 mm rainfall between March 1 and May 10, which is nearly 32% below the seasonal average. (HT File)

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According to the forecast, no alert has been issued for May 12 and May 14, with dry weather conditions likely to prevail on both days. However, the weather department has again placed Ludhiana under a yellow alert on May 13, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rainfall at isolated locations. Notably, the district had remained outside the alert zone throughout the week, and Sunday marked the first weather warning issued by the department.

Ludhiana has recorded only 28.8 mm rainfall between March 1 and May 10, which is nearly 32% below the seasonal average.

Meanwhile, temperatures have continued to rise steadily in the district. The minimum temperature on Sunday settled at 24.6° Celsius, 2° higher than Saturday’s 22.6°C, which itself was 2.2° above Friday’s temperature. The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.6°C on Sunday, marginally 0.4° higher than Saturday’s 35.2°C. Saturday’s maximum temperature was 1.7° above Friday’s reading, though still 3.2° below normal.

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD has stated that no major change in maximum temperatures is expected over the next three to four days. In view of the weather alerts, farmers have been advised to suspend all farming operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD has stated that no major change in maximum temperatures is expected over the next three to four days. In view of the weather alerts, farmers have been advised to suspend all farming operations. {{/usCountry}}

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