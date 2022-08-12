Ludhiana | Experts share studies to tackle stubble burning

A brainstorming workshop on “Space-based solutions for effective management of stubble burning and air pollution” held at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre on August 10, under the aegis of ISRO-DMSP, culminated on Friday wherein 100 officers from different departments, universities, and farmers participated.

Experts participating in the workshop stressed that diversifying from rice crop cultivation, especially in Punjab, Haryana and western UP, offers the most sustainable solution to provide Indians with both cleaner air and healthier diet.

Sarvjit Singh, IAS, additional chief secretary (ACS), agriculture, and chairperson, PRSC, called upon the concerned departments to work to resolve the problem for benefits and welfare of farmers. He urged all stakeholders to remain close to nature without disturbing it, which is in the larger interest of all.

The shift of rice-cropping season towards the end of June to July has shortened the window to prepare the fields for next crop sowing and has been responsible for stubble burning.

Adarsh Pal Vig, chairperson, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Arijit Roy and CM Bhatt from Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Rajbir Singh, director ATTARI, scientists from PAU, experts from state remote sensing centres of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh deliberated to provide solution for this burning issue.

Experts from PPCB, department of agriculture, department of soil and water conservation, IIT Ropar, NGOs, industries and Punjab Remote Sensing Centre shared their studies to tackle stubble burning.

The experts discussed the ill-effects of stubble burning and advocated the in-situ and ex-situ methods to tackle the problem as per the situation.

Progressive farmers invited for the session shared their practical knowledge and advocated to devise low-cost low-horse power driven machinery to manage the stubble.

B Pateriya, director PRSC, in his opening remark, reiterated that natural resources: air, water and land are common resources for all and it’s the responsibility of all users to keep them safe and clean for current and future generations by judicious utilisation and use of technological interventions.