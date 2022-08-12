Ludhiana | Experts share studies to tackle stubble burning
A brainstorming workshop on “Space-based solutions for effective management of stubble burning and air pollution” held at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre on August 10, under the aegis of ISRO-DMSP, culminated on Friday wherein 100 officers from different departments, universities, and farmers participated.
Experts participating in the workshop stressed that diversifying from rice crop cultivation, especially in Punjab, Haryana and western UP, offers the most sustainable solution to provide Indians with both cleaner air and healthier diet.
Sarvjit Singh, IAS, additional chief secretary (ACS), agriculture, and chairperson, PRSC, called upon the concerned departments to work to resolve the problem for benefits and welfare of farmers. He urged all stakeholders to remain close to nature without disturbing it, which is in the larger interest of all.
The shift of rice-cropping season towards the end of June to July has shortened the window to prepare the fields for next crop sowing and has been responsible for stubble burning.
Adarsh Pal Vig, chairperson, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Arijit Roy and CM Bhatt from Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Rajbir Singh, director ATTARI, scientists from PAU, experts from state remote sensing centres of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh deliberated to provide solution for this burning issue.
Experts from PPCB, department of agriculture, department of soil and water conservation, IIT Ropar, NGOs, industries and Punjab Remote Sensing Centre shared their studies to tackle stubble burning.
The experts discussed the ill-effects of stubble burning and advocated the in-situ and ex-situ methods to tackle the problem as per the situation.
Progressive farmers invited for the session shared their practical knowledge and advocated to devise low-cost low-horse power driven machinery to manage the stubble.
B Pateriya, director PRSC, in his opening remark, reiterated that natural resources: air, water and land are common resources for all and it’s the responsibility of all users to keep them safe and clean for current and future generations by judicious utilisation and use of technological interventions.
Ludhiana MC building branch continues to reel under acute staff shortage
Ludhiana The municipal corporation's building branch continues to reel under acute shortage of staff, with only 10 building inspectors deputed to keep a check on the existing 4 lakh buildings as well as upcoming projects. Only one building inspector is deputed in the civic body's Zone C, which comprises eight blocks, while a maximum of three inspectors are deputed in other zones.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Brahmakumaris to take out peace march today
Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a peace march to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) in Lucknow on Saturday. The march will cover areas including Parivartan Chowk, KD Singh Babu Stadium, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, Rajiv Chowk, Lohia Path and will conclude at Women Power Line (1090) intersection.
Ludhiana | MLA Grewal flags off e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection of garbage
To improve solid waste management in city, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhaola Grewal flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to door lifting of garbage in different wards of the constituency on Friday. Ten vehicles have been deployed in the constituency in the first phase. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate collection of segregated waste.
Two arrested with fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force busted an inter-state gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes and arrested two of its members on Thursday. Fake currency notes worth Rs 3.40 lakh were also recovered from their possession, officials said. Bablu's uncle Achhelal Chaurasia used to bring fake currency notes from gang's kingpin Deepak Mandal in West Bengal. Madan Lal of Pratapgarh and Achhelal went to West Bengal several times and brought fake currency notes worth several lakh.
Ludhiana | Divyang students can apply for Pre & Post-Matric Scholarship till Sept 30, Oct 31
Divyang (specially-abled) students can apply for pre-and-post-matric scholarship schemes till September 30 and October 31, respectively. They can apply on www.scholarships.gov.in to avail the benefit . Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the portal was opened on July 20 by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities to facilitate Divyang students to apply for financial aid under these schemes. She directed the officials to create awareness about the schemes among such students.
