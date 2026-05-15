Ludhiana faces power outages after rain, thunderstorm

Many areas faced power disruption after strong thunderstorms and rain swept across the city on late Wednesday evening.

The workers have to wait for the winds to calm down a little before repairs can be started, chief engineer added. (HT File)

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The 66 KV sub stations in Sarabha Nagar, Indira Park, Transport Nagar, and Phase 8 were shut after the thunderstorms. Most parts of the places were left in the dark till around 11 pm when broken supply cables were fixed and power was restored. However in some parts, the repair took till late midnight for the powercom workers to repair the damaged lines.

Chief engineer PSPCL Jagdev Singh Hans said, “After the thunderstorms many lines were damaged and a large part of the city faced outage till around 11 pm when major disruptions were fixed. We used alternated lines to ensure power outage in the area where the sub stations had shut down. But till midnight most of it was fixed and power supply was restored.

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{{^usCountry}} The complaints of power outages rose nearly twice on Wednesday with complaints reaching up to 15,503 and on Tuesday the PSPCL received only 8309 complaints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaints of power outages rose nearly twice on Wednesday with complaints reaching up to 15,503 and on Tuesday the PSPCL received only 8309 complaints. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “When there are thunderstorms it is very likely for the cables to break. This causes disruption. It takes us a while to fix and when the scale is higher,” he said. The workers have to wait for the winds to calm down a little before repairs can be started, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When there are thunderstorms it is very likely for the cables to break. This causes disruption. It takes us a while to fix and when the scale is higher,” he said. The workers have to wait for the winds to calm down a little before repairs can be started, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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