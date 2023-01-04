Ludhiana: Facing 11 criminal cases, Ajay Pandit held in Una

Habitual offender Ajay Pandit, who is facing trial in at least 11 criminal cases, was arrested by Ludhiana police from Basoli village in Una, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered two illegal weapons and four live cartridges from his possession. Ajay was wanted for hacking to death one Paras Khatri, 28, of Punjab Housing Board Colony, Moti Nagar, on October 21, 2022, in Ludhiana’s Jamalpur. He had also been declared a proclaimed offender in two attempt to murder cases.

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that Ajay was hiding in Una to avoid arrest and had grown a thick beard to avoid being recognised.

“A team comprising additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Tushar Gupta, in-charge of CIA-2 inspector Beant Juneja; and inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO at Jamalpur police station, arrested the accused,” Sidhu said.

“During questioning, Ajay confessed that he was hatching a conspiracy to kill his rivals with the help of his aides, who are lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail. Police will get the inmates on a production warrant for questioning,” the police commissioner added.

“Ajay Pandit was arrested in 2016. After availing bail, he kept on changing his location to avoid police,” he added.

Una police had also booked Ajay in a murder case in 2022 after he allegedly crushed a man to death with a car. Police are further are trying to trace his accomplices, including his brother Rajan Pandit.