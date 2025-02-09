Ludhiana: Factory fire destroys goods worth lakhs

Goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed after fire broke out in a furniture factory in Dhandari industrial area on Saturday. A short circuit is said to be the reason behind the incident. The factory in Ludhiana, owned by Narvinder Singh, specialises in making furniture for hotels and restaurants. He said the fire started due to sparking, which led to an explosion, forcing workers to rush outside for safety. Around 50 to 60 workers were present at the time of the incident. (HT Photo for representation)

The factory, owned by Narvinder Singh, specialises in making furniture for hotels and restaurants. He said the fire started due to sparking, which led to an explosion, forcing workers to rush outside for safety. Around 50 to 60 workers were present at the time of the incident.

As soon as the fire was noticed, workers and locals tried to douse the flames but failed to control them. Fire officials were also alerted.

Fire engines were rushed to the spot and four to five engines worked for hours to bring the situation under control. The police were also informed about the incident.

Some furniture and materials were safely removed with the help of locals, but a significant portion was completely destroyed in the fire. The owner is assessing the loss. Fire officials said an investigation is underway to look into the reason behind the incident.

In another incident, a moving pick-up truck caught fire near the Atam Park bridge, creating panic among commuters at around 1:15 am on Saturday. The driver, noticing flames emerging from the engine, jumped out of the vehicle, escaping unhurt. The truck was completely gutted.

Passersby attempted to douse the flames and informed the police. According to information, the driver was returning to his home in Dhuri Line after unloading goods at the bus stand when the incident occurred.

ASI Karamjit Singh, who reached the site, said the truck was completely destroyed in the blaze. The fire brigade was alerted and cops, along with local residents, used water pipes from nearby houses to bring the fire under control.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, officials suspect it could have been due to a mechanical fault or short circuit.