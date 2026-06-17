Ludhiana: Factory owner booked for ‘kidnapping’ ex-worker over wage dispute

The Dehlon police have booked a factory owner and three of his aides for allegedly kidnapping and wrongfully confining a former employee who claimed he was threatened after repeatedly demanding payment of his pending wages. The complainant alleged that he was released only after being warned not to disclose the incident or approach the police. (HT File)

The complainant, Jitender Kumar, a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that he had worked as a labourer at a private factory near Cheema Chowk on Ghoda

Road for nearly a decade and had been seeking settlement of his salary dues from the owner, Harvinder Singh alias Sunny.

According to the complaint, Kumar resigned from the factory on April 14 this year after his salary and accounts remained unsettled. He alleged that on June 12, Harvinder Singh, accompanied by employees Neeraj Kumar and Anil Kumar, intercepted him near a liquor vend in village Paddi and forcibly took him away in a vehicle.

The complainant alleged that he was taken to the factory against his will and confined there for some time. During the confinement, the accused allegedly abused him and threatened him with dire consequences, including death threats.

Kumar further alleged that he was released only after being warned not to disclose the incident or approach the police.

Following an inquiry into the complaint, Dehlon police registered an FIR against Harvinder Singh alias Sunny, Neeraj Kumar, Anil Kumar and Rohit under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigating officer ASI Gurjot Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.