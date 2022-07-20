Ludhiana | Factory owner hangs self at his house in Dharmpura

An owner of a plastic carry bag factory was found dead at his house in Dharmpura on Tuesday night. His wife found him hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday morning.

The wife of the deceased said on Tuesday night, she stayed at a hospital where her younger son had been admitted following an ailment. Meanwhile, her husband, who was present alone at home, hanged himself, she added.

She said since the government had announced a ban on single-use plastic, her husband had been facing losses and was reportedly under mental depression as they were unable to repay the bank installments.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the Division number 3 police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.