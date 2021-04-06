Ludhiana factory roof collapse kills 4; 7 injured

Four labourers died and seven were injured when the roof of a four-storeyed auto parts factory collapsed in the industrial area along Daba Road in Ludhiana on Monday morning.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued nearly 35 people after the incident occurred at 9.50am at Jasmail Singh and Sons, the factory at Baba Mukand Singh Nagar in the industrial area. At least four people are feared trapped under the debris and efforts are on to rescue them.

“Nearly 40 labourers were trying to lift the lintel level on the third floor when the structure collapsed,” said Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial probe and asked the Patiala divisional commissioner to submit a report within two weeks. He also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the family of the deceased and free treatment for those injured.

The industrial hub of Ludhiana is prone to disasters, owing to poor safety compliance and illegal constructions. According to municipal corporation authorities, the factory was operating in violation of building bylaws. “The owner was trying to extend the structure of the building by placing jacks on the third floor. There is no provision under the law to make any such alteration,” said MC master town planner Surinder Singh Bindra.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said a case has been registered against factory owner Jaswinder Singh Sonu of Dashmesh Nagar and contractor Mohammad Harun of Kakowal road under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Both are on the run, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Mustakeen and Sagar Kumar, both residents of Bihar, and Peechu and Imtiaz of Kakowal road, Ludhiana, officials said.

According to the eyewitness’, the contractor had started the construction work at 4 am When the roof collapsed, locals gathered at the spot and initiated rescue. Later, the police, fire brigade, NDRF and SDRF teams arrived at the spot.

Kanwaldeep Singh, son of the owner of an electroplating unit adjoining the factory, said the debris fell on his five labourers, killing one on the spot. The condition of one of the injured is critical and he is undergoing treatment at SPS Hospital,” he added.

The debris also fell on two pickup autos of a nearby electroplating unit, injuring a driver.