Ludhiana: Factory worker flees to Nepal after raping granddaughter

A 13-year-old girl has been raped by her mother’s stepfather, who has been booked at Ludhiana’s Focal Point police station, cops said on Friday.

The matter came to the fore after the victim’s mother took her to a doctor after the teenager complained of stomachache.

Following the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, an FIR was registered against the accused, who has reportedly gone to Nepal to get some medicine.

The police are now waiting for him to return in order to arrest him.

The accused worked at a factory in Neechi Mangli area and lived in quarters inside the compound.

The complainant told the police that her daughter had been living with her maternal grandparents for the past four years.

She said a few days ago, her daughter started complaining of stomachache following which she took her to the civil hospital for checkup.

The doctors found out that the girl was raped and informed her mother.

The complainant added that when she asked her daughter about details and her reason to remain silent, the latter mentioned of being raped at multiple instances and threatened by the accused against disclosing the crime to anyone.

ASI Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The police are waiting for the accused to return from Nepal, he added.

When home was not haven for girls

On 11 January, a 38-year-old man had allegedly raped the 10-year-old daughter of his lover with whom he was living as a live-in partner. The Moti Nagar police had lodged an FIR against him.

On December 18, 2021, Division Number 3 police had booked a man for molesting his 14-year-old stepdaughter and outraging her modesty. The FIR was registered following the statement of the wife of the accused. According to the woman, her husband was molesting her daughter for a long time.

Three months ago on September 17, a man solemnised the marriage of his 13-year-old daughter without informing his estranged wife. The teenager was raped by her husband, his brother, brother-in-law and another relative.

On September 6, Tibba police had booked a man for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter. The accused had been harassing her for the past few months and warned the victim to keep mum.

On August 6, a labourer raped his three-year-old stepdaughter. Locals had nabbed the accused and thrashed him badly before handing him over to police.

On June 21, a 28-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping his 18-month-old daughter.

A day before, a woman and her second husband strangled their nine-year-old daughter to death at a cattle feed factory in Hambran to get insurance money to clear their debts.

On June 19, a widow and her aide were booked for brutally thrashing the woman’s 11-year-old daughter as she was objecting to their relationship.

On February 2, a 20-year-old man raped his minor cousin, who was living with his family in Sudhar. When the girl became pregnant, she was married to her rapist and later gave birth to a boy.