Ludhiana: Factory workers held captive, miscreants flee with raw material

A gang of 12 miscreants targeted a textile unit in Noorwala village and held its security guards and workers captive before fleeing with raw material, including fabric, yarn and other valuables, police said on Saturday.

The accused broke open the main gate of the factory to drive their pickup van in after the workers did not handover the keys to them. (HT)

The incident happened on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The Meharban police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on the complaint of Arvind Sharma of Alwar in Rajasthan, who owns Arvind Syntex Private Limited factory in Ludhiana, where the incident happened.

The complainant said that the miscreants barged in the factory after scaling the compound wall. They were laced with sharp-edged weapons and overpowered three workers and two security guards present in the factory. The accused tied the workers, security guard and locked them in a room.

The miscreants loaded fabric rolls and yarn worth lakhs of rupees in the van and fled. The miscreants also took away digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTVs, laptops and mobile phones of workers. The miscreants stayed in the factory for at least three hours. In the morning, the workers informed Sharma about the robbery. On Friday, he came to Ludhiana to file a complaint.

Inspector Jagdeep Singh, SHO at Meharban Police station, said that the police have registered a case against unidentified accused under sections 458 (lurking house- trespass or house breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 380 (theft in dwelling house etc.) of IPC. The police are scanning CCTVs installed in the nearby areas to trace the miscreants.