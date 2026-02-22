Ludhiana: Family booked for duping dealer of ₹89 lakh in fake DSP job scam

A New Shimlapuri-based family has been booked for allegedly defrauding a city car dealer of nearly ₹89 lakh by falsely promising to secure a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) post for his son under the sports quota and offering lucrative returns on a business investment. The accused allegedly projected themselves as influential intermediaries with deep political and police connections, bolstering their claims with photographs alongside senior officials and by handing over what they described as an “official” government-issued phone. The accused allegedly projected themselves as influential intermediaries with deep political and police connections. (HT Photo)

Following a two-month inquiry conducted on the directions of the commissioner of police, the Shimlapuri police registered an FIR against Harjinder Singh, his wife Kulwinder Kaur, and their son Unique Singh, all residents of New Shimlapuri. The trio has been booked under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(2)(3), 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offences including cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

According to the complaint lodged by Parminderpal, a car dealer from Prem Nagar in Civil Lines, Harjinder Singh approached the family in February 2025 with an assurance that he could secure a DSP-rank appointment for Parminderpal’s 25-year-old son, Naman Goyal, who had played under-19 cricket at the national level. The accused allegedly claimed that the appointment would be facilitated under the sports quota and demanded ₹55 lakh for the arrangement.

Naman stated that the payment was made through a combination of cash and online transfers, with the assurance that the posting would materialise within a few months. To reinforce his credibility, Harjinder Singh allegedly claimed to be the first cousin of a former Punjab director general of police and asserted that he enjoyed substantial influence within police and political circles. He purportedly displayed photographs with senior police officers and prominent political leaders, including a former chief minister, to substantiate his claims.

In a further attempt to gain the family’s confidence, Harjinder allegedly handed over a keypad mobile phone to Naman, describing it as an “official number” issued from the DGP’s office. He reportedly told the family that the device was equipped with a special chip enabling direct communication with any police station and location tracking capabilities.

Subsequently, Harjinder produced a purported joining letter dated November 21, 2025, directing Naman to report to the police academy in Phillaur. However, no formal communication followed through official channels. When the family sought to accompany Naman to the academy or sought confirmation of the appointment, the accused allegedly offered repeated excuses. Upon realising that no genuine appointment had been processed, the family demanded a refund, following which they were allegedly threatened.

Apart from the job promise, the accused also persuaded Parminderpal to invest over ₹30 lakh in their aluminium printing business, assuring substantial profits. According to the complaint, no returns were ever paid. Nearly ₹20 lakh of the total amount was reportedly raised through loans.

Police said Harjinder’s wife and son were present during several meetings and transactions. Harjinder also allegedly misrepresented that his son was serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Punjab Police.

ASI Salwinder Pal, the investigating officer, said a case was registered after a detailed inquiry found substance in the allegations. “The accused are currently absconding and raids are being conducted to nab them,” the ASI added.