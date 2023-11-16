Ludhiana: Father, brother held for sexually harassing 20-yr-old woman

The City Khanna Police have arrested the father and brother of a 20-year-old woman for allegedly sexually harassing her.

Father, brother held for sexually harassing 20-yr-old woman in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Inspector Hemant Malhotra, SHO at City Police station, Khanna, said that the woman in her complaint stated that her father is jobless and stays at home. She alleged that her father and her younger brother have been sexually harassing her for a long time.

The complainant said that she shared the matter with her mother also. When she intervened and confronted her father and brother, the accused assaulted her.

The inspector added that soon after receiving the complaint, the police lodged an FIR under sections 354A, 511 and 120B of the IPC against the accused and arrested them.

