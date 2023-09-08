Ludhiana: Father kidnaps girl; school van staff chases, rescues her

High drama unfolded in Subhash Nagar after a man along with his aides allegedly tried to kidnap his 3-year-old daughter after she alighted from her school van.

However, the staff in the school van resisted and gave chase to the accused, rescuing the girl. The car-borne men assaulted the school van staff with a baseball bat and escaped.

The Subash Nagar police initiated an investigation on the complaint of the girl’s maternal grandfather, Balwinder of Subhash Nagar.

Balwinder said that his daughter Kajal Rana has been living with him after separating from her husband Ankit Rana of Karnal in 2019 due to strained relationship. The couple has a daughter. Kajal had filed for divorce in 2021.

He added that on Friday as his granddaughter stepped out of the school van, Ankit came there and kidnapped her. Later, the family filed a complaint to the police.

ASI Gurdial Singh, incharge at police post Subhash Nagar, said that the police have summoned the complainant and the accused. The police will take action after availing legal opinion.