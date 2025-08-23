Ludhiana: Fault in underground cables snaps power supply for four hours

A recurring underground cable fault at Ferozepur road once again left several upscale Ludhiana localities without electricity for more than four hours on Saturday morning following the complete shutdown of all 11 kV feeders under the 66 kV DC Complex grid, officials familiar with the matter said. The residents expressed their frustration with the erratic supply despite living in prime localities. (HT Photo)

Officials said the supply was suspended between 3 am and 7 am due to what they described as a “pinpoint fault”, a specific defect in the underground line that is difficult to trace and requires specialised testing before repairs can begin. Notably, this marks the third such incident here in just four months.

Among the worst affected areas were Sandeep Nagar, Gulmohar Hotel Line, Bharat Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Sita Nagar, Railway Yard, ESI Hospital area, Lajpat Nagar, Model Gram, Kochar Market and New Model Town.

The officials further added that these underground cables had also developed similar faults in May and June this year. “These cables were laid underground during the construction of the elevated flyover on Ferozepur road. As the lines are underground, locating and diagnosing the fault is a tedious task. First, we have to detect the exact point of the fault, making the repairs time consuming,” they explained.

Notably, the same set of cables had also developed faults last year, and are known for recurring technical glitches, raising serious concerns about the reliability of the city’s underground power infrastructure.

Meanwhile, residents expressed their frustration with the erratic supply despite living in prime localities. “We live in one of the most developed areas of the city, yet power cuts have become routine. It is very frustrating and makes us question why the system is not being fixed permanently,” said Damanpreet Kaur, a resident of Model Gram.

Acknowledging the issue, Rajeev Samraj, a senior official in the West Circle, said the department had taken permission to carry out fault detection and rectification work. Regarding the repetitive glitches, he said the PSPCL was working on a permanent fix. “We are planning to shift these underground cables overhead, from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to the DC Complex, which will create an alternate circuit and reduce dependency on the faulty underground lines,” he added.