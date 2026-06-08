Ludhiana: Faulty water coolers leave bus stand commuters parched

As Ludhiana grapples with temperatures hovering around 42°C, passengers at the city’s main bus stand have raised concerns over the condition of drinking water facilities, alleging that several water coolers are either non-functional, poorly maintained or fail to provide adequately chilled water, leaving commuters scrambling for relief from the scorching heat.

Passengers fill water from a tap at the facility at the ISBT in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gupreet Singh/HT)

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With health authorities advising people to remain hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses, the alleged lack of reliable access to clean drinking water at one of the city’s busiest public transport hubs has emerged as a major concern for daily commuters.

Passengers and transport staff claimed that despite thousands of people passing through the bus stand every day, the available water coolers are insufficient and often fail to meet demand during peak hours. Many alleged that poor maintenance, unhygienic surroundings and malfunctioning equipment have eroded public confidence in the facility.

“The first thing a passenger needs after standing in this heat is drinking water, but that is exactly what is missing here,” said conductor Ranjeet Singh. He alleged that foul smell, accumulated garbage and inadequate upkeep are common around the water cooler area. “Many passengers hesitate to drink the water because they are unsure about its quality,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The bus stand caters to a diverse cross-section of commuters, including students, daily-wage labourers, migrant workers, elderly passengers and women travelling with children. Several commuters said the absence of dependable drinking water facilities becomes particularly distressing during prolonged waiting periods in extreme weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bus stand caters to a diverse cross-section of commuters, including students, daily-wage labourers, migrant workers, elderly passengers and women travelling with children. Several commuters said the absence of dependable drinking water facilities becomes particularly distressing during prolonged waiting periods in extreme weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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Jass, who was waiting for a bus on Saturday, alleged that the water available at the facility was neither sufficiently chilled nor consistently available.

“In this heat, passengers expect at least access to cold drinking water. Instead, people often have to move from one corner of the bus stand to another in search of a functioning cooler,” he said.

Another commuter, Praveen, claimed that only a limited number of coolers were operational and that some functioned intermittently. “A bus stand handles thousands of passengers every day. Clean drinking water should be readily available, not something people have to search for,” he said.

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Passengers also questioned the upkeep of the facilities, alleging that filters attached to certain water coolers appeared poorly maintained and required regular servicing. Elderly commuters were seen carrying their own water bottles, while women travelling with children said access to clean drinking water often becomes a challenge during long waits.

Apart from concerns over drinking water, several passengers also alleged that they were being charged more than the prescribed user fee at public washrooms within the premises. Commuters claimed that despite a displayed fee of ₹5, some users were being charged ₹10.

When contacted, Punjab Roadways General Manager Nawraj Batish said two water coolers had been installed at the bus stand last year and another unit would be installed within the next two to three days.

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Responding to allegations regarding washroom overcharging, Batish said he was not aware of the issue but assured that the matter would be looked into. “If anyone is charging more than the prescribed fee, appropriate action will be taken after verification. We are also making efforts to improve maintenance and cleanliness at the bus stand,” he said.

As Ludhiana grapples with temperatures hovering around 42°C, passengers at the city’s main bus stand have raised concerns over the condition of drinking water facilities, alleging that several water coolers are either non-functional, poorly maintained or fail to provide adequately chilled water, leaving commuters scrambling for relief from the scorching heat.

With health authorities advising people to remain hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses, the alleged lack of reliable access to clean drinking water at one of the city’s busiest public transport hubs has emerged as a major concern for daily commuters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Passengers and transport staff claimed that despite thousands of people passing through the bus stand every day, the available water coolers are insufficient and often fail to meet demand during peak hours. Many alleged that poor maintenance, unhygienic surroundings and malfunctioning equipment have eroded public confidence in the facility.

“The first thing a passenger needs after standing in this heat is drinking water, but that is exactly what is missing here,” said conductor Ranjeet Singh. He alleged that foul smell, accumulated garbage and inadequate upkeep are common around the water cooler area. “Many passengers hesitate to drink the water because they are unsure about its quality,” he said.

The bus stand caters to a diverse cross-section of commuters, including students, daily-wage labourers, migrant workers, elderly passengers and women travelling with children. Several commuters said the absence of dependable drinking water facilities becomes particularly distressing during prolonged waiting periods in extreme weather conditions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jass, who was waiting for a bus on Saturday, alleged that the water available at the facility was neither sufficiently chilled nor consistently available.

“In this heat, passengers expect at least access to cold drinking water. Instead, people often have to move from one corner of the bus stand to another in search of a functioning cooler,” he said.

Another commuter, Praveen, claimed that only a limited number of coolers were operational and that some functioned intermittently. “A bus stand handles thousands of passengers every day. Clean drinking water should be readily available, not something people have to search for,” he said.

Passengers also questioned the upkeep of the facilities, alleging that filters attached to certain water coolers appeared poorly maintained and required regular servicing. Elderly commuters were seen carrying their own water bottles, while women travelling with children said access to clean drinking water often becomes a challenge during long waits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Apart from concerns over drinking water, several passengers also alleged that they were being charged more than the prescribed user fee at public washrooms within the premises. Commuters claimed that despite a displayed fee of ₹5, some users were being charged ₹10.

When contacted, Punjab Roadways General Manager Nawraj Batish said two water coolers had been installed at the bus stand last year and another unit would be installed within the next two to three days.

Responding to allegations regarding washroom overcharging, Batish said he was not aware of the issue but assured that the matter would be looked into. “If anyone is charging more than the prescribed fee, appropriate action will be taken after verification. We are also making efforts to improve maintenance and cleanliness at the bus stand,” he said.

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