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Ludhiana: Fee hike deferred till July, players return to Shastri Badminton Hall

As per the revised structure, the monthly fee for players has been increased from ₹300 to ₹800, while members who were earlier paying ₹1,000 will now have to pay ₹1,500

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A day after the Shastri Badminton Hall wore a deserted look due to a hike in fees, players were back at the facility on Friday as the district administration decided to defer the proposed fee hike till July 1.

Badminton players practising at Shastri hall in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Members said a notice was displayed at the hall directing players and members to deposit the revised fee by May 6, failing which they would not be allowed to use the facility. Following the implementation of the order, several players were barred from entering the hall, prompting strong resentment among members.

Sanjeev Bhatia, a 59-year-old regular player, said the sudden increase had disappointed many sports enthusiasts. “A few days ago, a notice was put up stating that if the revised fee was not deposited by May 6, players would not be allowed to play. They did so, following which we submitted a representation to the district sports officer (DSO) because a direct hike of 500 is not justified,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, to whom the representation was addressed, defended the decision, saying the administration had spent lakhs of rupees in upgrading infrastructure at Guru Nanak Stadium, including the badminton hall. He said the revised charges were reasonable when compared to private academies charging significantly higher fees.

The DC further said that the hall would remain operational for players and members at the existing rates for May and June, while the revised fee structure would be implemented from July 1. He also directed DSO to notify players that an annual fee increase of 5 to 10% would be introduced every July, depending upon infrastructure development carried out at the facility.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Fee hike deferred till July, players return to Shastri Badminton Hall
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Fee hike deferred till July, players return to Shastri Badminton Hall
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