Ludhiana: FIR against two in twin hit-and-run cases

A day after a 61-year-old man was crushed to death near Sidhu Da Dhaba on Chandigarh Road, the Ludhiana police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified tractor trailer driver for rash and negligent driving causing death.

The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s son Manish Kumar, a resident of Durga Colony in Dhandari Khurd.

Manish told the police that his father Dinesh Rai was travelling on his scooter and when he reached near Sidhu Da Dhaba, the tractor trailer bearing registration number PB-13-BF-8347 came from behind and ran over his father, killing him on the spot.

The accused then managed to escape from the spot, he added.

The investigating officer, Dharamjit Singh, said while the driver managed to flee, his vehicle had been impounded.

In the second incident, five days after a 30-year-old man died in an accident near Guru Vihar area in Jodhewal Basti, the police registered an FIR against the unidentified vehicle driver for causing death.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Rajendra Kumar, a resident of Govind Vihar Colony.

Rajendra told the police that his younger brother Veer Pal Singh was returning home from a factory unit on October 22. “When he reached near Govind Vihar road, a speeding vehicle came from behind and ran over him. Veer Pal died on the spot,” he added.

Investigating officer Harcharan Singh said that the case has been registered under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified vehicle driver and search is on to nab the accused.