Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at scrap godown near Cheema Chowk, none hurt

A fire broke out at a godown in a scrap market on RK Road near Cheema Chowk here on Thursday morning, damaging scrap material, machinery and a parked tempo. No casualties were reported.

The godown where the fire broke out on RK road in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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Seven fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, which was doused after nearly one-and-a-half hours.

According to fire officials, information about the inferno was received around 5.10 am. The blaze is suspected to have started near a transformer due to overheating and a short circuit before rapidly spreading through scrap material stored inside and around the godown.

A tempo parked nearby and a machine used for lifting heavy material was also damaged in the incident. Burnt scrap material and ashes were seen scattered across the roadside after the fire was doused.

Initially, two fire tenders from the fire headquarters were rushed to the spot. As the blaze intensified, additional fire tenders from Gill Road, Sunder Nagar, Focal Point and other fire stations were deployed. In total, seven fire tenders were pressed into service during the operation.

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{{^usCountry}} Fireman Rajinder Kumar said rising temperatures during summer are becoming one of the major reasons behind such incidents. “Due to extreme heat, electricity wires often melt, leading to short circuits and transformer fires,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fireman Rajinder Kumar said rising temperatures during summer are becoming one of the major reasons behind such incidents. “Due to extreme heat, electricity wires often melt, leading to short circuits and transformer fires,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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At present, Ludhiana has six fire stations with nearly 100 to 110 staff members deployed across the city for emergency response.