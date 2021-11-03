Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at spinning mill, no casualties
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at spinning mill, no casualties

Though no casualty was reported, firefighting operations at Kaur Sain spinning mills lasted for over seven hours.
As many as seven fire tenders were pressed into service and these had to be refilled at least 60 times, said Ludhiana’s leading fireman Rajinder Singh. (HT File)
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 06:05 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A major fire broke out at Kaur Sain spinning mills in Phase-8 of Focal Point around 3am on Wednesday. Though no casualty was reported, firefighting operations lasted for over seven hours.

Leading fireman Rajinder Singh said the fire seems to have been caused by a short-circuit. “Labourers working in the mill managed to escape on time but material and machinery kept on the first and ground floor were completely gutted. As many as seven fire tenders were pressed into service and these had to be refilled at least 60 times. Water was arranged from a nearby factory and a hospital on the Chandigarh road,” said Singh.

The mill staff refused to comment on the estimated loss in the incident.

