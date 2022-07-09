Ludhiana | Fire breaks out in compartment of passenger train

A fire broke out in a compartment of the Hisar-Ludhiana passenger train on platform number 5 of the Ludhiana railway station on Saturday.

Police said the fire was noticed in the train on platform number 5 around 11.15am and was doused by security personnel within five minutes.

Government Railway Police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Rana said that a passer-by reportedly threw a cigarette on a seat inside the train that sparked off the fire.

“There were no passengers inside when the fire occurred. Our alert personnel promptly responded and doused the fire in five minutes, using extinguishers and water pipes,” the DSP said.

Passengers were asked to vacate the platform and taken to safety by security personnel, led by GRP station house officer Jaskaran Singh. A passenger, Sunita Rani, said, “I was sitting at a bench with my five-year-old son when smoke rising from the window of a train compartment. I instantly hopped the foot over-bridge to reach a safe spot.”

Security at the railway station had been beefed up earlier in the day, ahead of the visit of additional director general of police (ADGP) Gurpreet Kaur Deo, who was scheduled to visit the railway station to take stock of arrangements, but did not show up.