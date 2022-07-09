Ludhiana | Fire breaks out in compartment of passenger train
A fire broke out in a compartment of the Hisar-Ludhiana passenger train on platform number 5 of the Ludhiana railway station on Saturday.
Police said the fire was noticed in the train on platform number 5 around 11.15am and was doused by security personnel within five minutes.
Government Railway Police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Rana said that a passer-by reportedly threw a cigarette on a seat inside the train that sparked off the fire.
“There were no passengers inside when the fire occurred. Our alert personnel promptly responded and doused the fire in five minutes, using extinguishers and water pipes,” the DSP said.
Passengers were asked to vacate the platform and taken to safety by security personnel, led by GRP station house officer Jaskaran Singh. A passenger, Sunita Rani, said, “I was sitting at a bench with my five-year-old son when smoke rising from the window of a train compartment. I instantly hopped the foot over-bridge to reach a safe spot.”
Security at the railway station had been beefed up earlier in the day, ahead of the visit of additional director general of police (ADGP) Gurpreet Kaur Deo, who was scheduled to visit the railway station to take stock of arrangements, but did not show up.
-
CCSU in Meerut postpones exams due to Kanwar Yatra
Chaudhary Charan Singh University, in Meerut has postponed all examinations in university and affiliated colleges that were scheduled from July 20 to 27 due to Kanwar Yatra that begins from July 15. New dates of the postponed exams would be declared on university website, officials said. B. Ed and semesters examinations of different professional courses are going on in university and affiliated colleges. The exams for LLB and LLM courses are due from July 12.
-
British era Carnac bridge to be demolished
Carnac Bridge in South Mumbai, built in the British era nearly 150 years ago, is in deteriorating condition and will be demolished in July. The bridge was declared unsafe by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay experts in 2018 and is expected to be demolished by a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and central railway officials. The central railway will operate small blocks to dismantle the bridge, but later major railway blocks will be required.
-
Akhilesh’s ‘immaturity’ has weakened SP: Shivpal
Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief and Samajwadi Party MLA, Shivpal Yadav, estranged with SP chief and nephew Akhilesh Yadav for the second time, criticized the latter for his “immaturity”, which he claimed had weakened the SP. The fresh remarks against the Samajwadi Party chief came a day after Shivpal attended a dinner hosted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for Droupadi Murmu, nominated by the ruling NDA for the July 18 presidential elections.
-
Dacoity attempt foiled in UP’s Prayagraj, one dead
Alert villagers foiled a loot attempt in Majra Umapur village of Sarsedi gram panchayat under Bara police station located in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Friday night. One of the accused attacked villagers with knife while attempting to flee. An FIR has been registered, police said. SHO of Bara police station Kamlesh Kumar said that locals informed, five dacoits entered home of a daily wage labourer on Friday night, Ajay Kumar.
-
Geotagging of U.P.’s 1.3 lakh govt schools on the anvil
A detailed guideline has been issued to all the 75 district basic education officers for carrying out the survey smoothly. Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) said, “This survey is very important from the point of view of strengthening the infrastructure facilities and timely addressing the problem in schools.” Survey of anganwadi centres operating on the school premises will also be done compulsorily.
