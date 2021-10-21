Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Fire in Sarabha Nagar house after short-circuit in AC
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Fire in Sarabha Nagar house after short-circuit in AC

No casualty was reported, though the family incurred losses as a few furniture items also caught fire. A passerby is said to have alerted the fire officials after seeing smoke rising out of the house in Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana
The ashened exteriors of the house in Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana after a fire mishap on Wednesday morning. (Harsimarpal Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Fire broke out at a house in Block-1 of Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday evening after a short-circuit occurred in one of the air conditioners (AC). No casualty was reported, though the family incurred losses as a few furniture items also caught fire.

A passerby is said to have alerted the fire officials after seeing smoke rising out of the building.

The owners were trying to douse the flames with the help of a water pipe when the fire brigade reached the spot.

Firefighter Saurav said the incident took place around 6pm and one fire-tender was rushed to the spot. As the family was already working douse to flames with a water-pipe, the flames were controlled in around 10-15 minutes. No injury was reported from the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Under-14 cricket tournament: SCA beats CPCA by 57 runs

Corruption won’t be tolerated in Punjab State Warehousing Corporation: Vaid

Ludhiana: Man found bludgeoned to death in Sihala village

Ludhiana: Three more booked for firing at marriage palace
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP