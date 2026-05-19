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Ludhiana: FIRs, disciplinary action sought against 49 teachers for failing to join Census duties

The letter stated that repeated instructions were issued to both teachers and school heads directing them to report for duty and collect census-related material at the earliest

Published on: May 19, 2026 03:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The office of the tehsildar (east)-cum-census charge officer has sought registration of FIRs and disciplinary action against 49 government school teachers for allegedly failing to collect census kits and report for assigned census duties despite repeated directions from authorities.

The teachers named in the communication are posted in various government primary, high and senior secondary schools across the district. (File photo)

According to an official communication, a copy of which is with HT, issued on Friday (May 15), the teachers had been appointed as enumerators and supervisors for the ongoing census exercise. The letter stated that repeated instructions were issued to both teachers and school heads directing them to report for duty and collect census-related material at the earliest.

The administration alleged that despite multiple reminders and notices, several employees did not comply with the directions. It further stated that even on May 15, fresh instructions were issued, but the concerned teachers allegedly failed to report, thereby affecting census-related work. The office has, therefore, recommended strict disciplinary action along with registration of FIRs against the non-compliant employees.

The teachers named in the communication are posted in various government primary, high and senior secondary schools across the district, including Schools of Eminence.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: FIRs, disciplinary action sought against 49 teachers for failing to join Census duties
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: FIRs, disciplinary action sought against 49 teachers for failing to join Census duties
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