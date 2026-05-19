Ludhiana: FIRs, disciplinary action sought against 49 teachers for failing to join Census duties

The office of the tehsildar (east)-cum-census charge officer has sought registration of FIRs and disciplinary action against 49 government school teachers for allegedly failing to collect census kits and report for assigned census duties despite repeated directions from authorities.

The teachers named in the communication are posted in various government primary, high and senior secondary schools across the district. (File photo)

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According to an official communication, a copy of which is with HT, issued on Friday (May 15), the teachers had been appointed as enumerators and supervisors for the ongoing census exercise. The letter stated that repeated instructions were issued to both teachers and school heads directing them to report for duty and collect census-related material at the earliest.

The administration alleged that despite multiple reminders and notices, several employees did not comply with the directions. It further stated that even on May 15, fresh instructions were issued, but the concerned teachers allegedly failed to report, thereby affecting census-related work. The office has, therefore, recommended strict disciplinary action along with registration of FIRs against the non-compliant employees.

The teachers named in the communication are posted in various government primary, high and senior secondary schools across the district, including Schools of Eminence.

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{{^usCountry}} However, teacher unions have opposed the move, stating that several teachers had genuine grounds, including medical issues, for exemption from census duty. Democratic Teachers Front general secretary Rupinder Singh Gill said many teachers had repeatedly sought exemption on health grounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, teacher unions have opposed the move, stating that several teachers had genuine grounds, including medical issues, for exemption from census duty. Democratic Teachers Front general secretary Rupinder Singh Gill said many teachers had repeatedly sought exemption on health grounds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Government Teachers Union general secretary Prabhjit Singh also criticised the action, stating that some teachers who had earlier been exempted were later reassigned duties after their exemptions were cancelled. He said several teachers were facing difficulties due to medical and personal reasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Government Teachers Union general secretary Prabhjit Singh also criticised the action, stating that some teachers who had earlier been exempted were later reassigned duties after their exemptions were cancelled. He said several teachers were facing difficulties due to medical and personal reasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The district education officer (secondary) has conveyed the matter to school heads and directed them to take note of the instructions issued by the census authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district education officer (secondary) has conveyed the matter to school heads and directed them to take note of the instructions issued by the census authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Various calls made to Harkirat Singh, who is holding charge of the tehsildar office, and district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan went unanswered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Various calls made to Harkirat Singh, who is holding charge of the tehsildar office, and district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan went unanswered. {{/usCountry}}

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